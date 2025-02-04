Haris Zeb becomes first Pakistani-origin footballer to play FIFA Club World Cup

An undated picture of Pakistan-origin footballer Haris Zeb in action during a match. — Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistani New Zealander footballer Haris Zeb is set to become the first player of Pakistani origin to feature in the FIFA Club World Cup after signing with Auckland City FC.

The 23-year-old left winger, who previously played for Birkenhead United, has joined Auckland City and begun pre-season training with the team.

The club secured its place in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup by winning the 2024 OFC Champions League.

Auckland City will compete in the expanded 32-team 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, set to take place in the United States. The club is set to face European powerhouse Bayern Munich, Argentine giants Boca Juniors, and Portugal’s Benfica in the group stage.

Zeb was born in New Zealand on May 15, 2001, to Pakistani parents and holds dual citizenship, making him eligible to represent Pakistan internationally. He was called up to the Pakistan national team for the 2023 Four Nations Cup in Mauritius but missed the tournament due to injury.

The left-winger has played for several New Zealand clubs, including Christchurch United and Miramar Rangers. His move to Auckland City marks a significant step in his career as he prepares to play on the biggest stage in club football.

Zeb has already informed the Pakistan Football Federation of his availability for future national team selections. He was set to join Pakistan set up during Shehzad Anwar's tenure but his arrival delayed during Stephen's era.

However, the young footballer remains confident of bringing Pakistan football to the global map.