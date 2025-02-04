Champions Trophy: Tickets for Pakistan-India clash sold out in minutes

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi (right) celebrates dismissing India's Rohit Sharma during ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14, 2023. — AFP

DUBAI: The tickets for the most anticipated match of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 between hosts and defending champions Pakistan and arch-rivals India were sold out minutes after the online sale of the Dubai-bound matches went live, Geo News reported on Tuesday.

According to the details, around 140,00 passionate cricket fans rushed to the tickets’ sale website to get their hands on the tickets for the blockbuster fixture, scheduled to be played at the iconic Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS) here on February 23.

The ticket price for the Pakistan-India match was AED500 and went up to as high as AED12,500, while for the remaining three fixtures at the venue, the lowest price was AED 125.

The tickets for the Pak-India match were sold out for a total of AED45.6 million — Rs3.4 billion — with the venue having the capacity to entertain 25,000 spectators.

Meanwhile, the tickets for all the matches set to take place in Dubai were sold out for AED88.5 million.

The physical tickets sale for the 10 matches, set to be played in Pakistan, received an equally overwhelming response from fans, who flocked to the designated centres to acquire the tickets for their preferred fixtures.

The minimum ticket price is set at 1,000 PKR, while the highest ticket price is 25,000 PKR Gallery.

Tickets are available in multiple categories, including General Enclosure, First Class, Premium, VIP, VVIP and Gallery, ensuring that spectators can choose an option that suits their preferences.

The second semi-final, slated to be held here on March 5, expected to draw larger crowds, has a higher base price, with the minimum ticket for the match pegged at 2,500 PKR, while the highest remained locked in at 25,000 PKR.

The opening match of the Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to be played between Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi on February 19, is another exception, with the minimum ticket for the match set at 2,000 PKR.

The eight-team tournament, comprised of 15 matches, will run from February 19 to March 9, across three venues – Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi – in Pakistan and Dubai.

The eight teams are divided into two groups. Group A features Pakistan, India, New Zealand and Bangladesh, while Group B is comprised of Afghanistan, South Africa, England and Australia.