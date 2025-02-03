Schedule of teams’ training sessions for tri-nation ODI series unveiled

Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha plays a delivery during their training session at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on January 23, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: The schedule of all three participating teams’ training sessions unveiled for the upcoming tri-nation ODI series, scheduled to run from February 8 to 14.

According to the schedule, hosts Pakistan will hold their first training session at the Ghani Institute here on Tuesday afternoon, while their second practice session is scheduled at the same venue for Wednesday evening.

On the other hand, New Zealand’s squad, which is due to reach here on Wednesday morning, will partake in a joint training session with the home side at the newly-renovated Gaddafi Stadium here on Thursday.

The two teams will lock horns in the opening match of the series, scheduled to be played here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Meanwhile, South Africa, who are due to arrive here on February 7, will hold their first training session at the Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA) ground on the next day.

The tri-nation series, featuring New Zealand and South Africa, will be hosted by Pakistan as part of their preparations for the Champions Trophy 2025.

This series will be crucial for Pakistan’s ODI team as they aim to defend their title in the upcoming mega event.

The tri-series will begin in Lahore with hosts Pakistan playing against New Zealand on February 8. After playing their first match, the national team will travel to Karachi for another match in the series.

Meanwhile, South Africa and New Zealand will play against each other before flying to Karachi.

The final of the series is scheduled for February 14 at the newly renovated National Bank Stadium in Karachi.

Pakistan squad for tri-nation series and Champions Trophy 2025:

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha (vc), Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi.