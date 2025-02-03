Carlos Alcaraz terms Jannik Sinner ‘the best right now’

An undated picture of Spain's Carlos Alcaraz (left) and Italy's Jannik Sinner (right) celebrates winning the Australian Open at the Rod Laver Arena on January 26, 2025. — AFP/AustralianOpen

Carlos Alcaraz said on Sunday that the form of Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner is "crazy", as the Spaniard prepared for his first match since losing in the quarter-finals in Melbourne.

Alcaraz, who is in Rotterdam where he is top seed for the ATP tournament that starts on Monday, was speaking at his first press conference since falling to Novak Djokovic on January 21.

Jannik Sinner, who did not drop a set in his last three matches, won the Australian Open in dominant style.

"Jannik is the best right now," Alcaraz said. "He has lost only four or five matches in the past year, so it is crazy. I know people say who´s better out of us. They say Jannik is better or some say me. It is all discussion.

"But for me, I think for a tennis player, we have to face Jannik. He is winning everything he is playing. He is focused every time, so I think he is the best. Every tournament he plays, he makes the final or lifts the trophy."

At 21, Alcaraz had a chance to complete the career Grand Slam but lost in four sets to Djokovic.

"I don´t feel that it was a missed opportunity against Novak," Alcaraz said. "I really wanted to win the tournament and felt I was able to, but Novak played an unbelievable match.

"Facing Novak in the quarter-finals at a Grand Slam is the worst thing. It was a pretty good match. I have tried to take the good things about that match and will look ahead now."

In his Rotterdam debut, Alcaraz starts against Dutch wild-card entry Botic van de Zandschulp. The Spaniard said his preparations had been less than ideal.

"I spent a few days at home after Australia, but I got a cold," Alcaraz said. "I could only train for two days and then I had to rest until the cold got better.

"But spending time at home, it doesn´t matter if you are sick, it is always great, having your family there. It allows you to be fresh mentally, to travel again."

Van de Zandschulp beat Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets in the second round at the US Open last year.

"He´s a really tough player," Alcaraz said. "The crowd will probably be against me but I will enjoy it."