Fans turn up in large number as physical tickets for Champions Trophy go on sale

A cricket fan poses for a picture after buying tickets for the opening match of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 at a designated centre in Karachi on February 3, 2025. — Reporter

LAHORE: The physical tickets’ sale for the highly-anticipated matches of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 drew an overwhelming response from cricket fans, who flocked to the designated centres here to secure a seat for themselves.

According to the details, long queues of cricket enthusiasts were seen outside the designated centres after counters at private courier service offices were made operational for the marquee event tickets. The sale of physical tickets ran from 4 pm to 6 pm.

As per the rules, four tickets would be issued against one national identity card.

Meanwhile, online tickets booked today will be issued on February 6, while the home delivery will be made on February 8.

The opening match of the Champions Trophy 2025 between hosts Pakistan and New Zealand, scheduled to be played at the National Bank Stadium, was the hot pick amongst cricket fans.

The minimum ticket price is set at 1,000 PKR, while the highest ticket price is 25,000 PKR Gallery.

Tickets are available in multiple categories, including General Enclosure, First Class, Premium, VIP, VVIP and Gallery, ensuring that spectators can choose an option that suits their preferences.

The second semi-final, slated to be held here on March 5, expected to draw larger crowds, has a higher base price, with the minimum ticket for the match pegged at 2,500 PKR, while the highest remained locked in at 25,000 PKR.

The opening match of the Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to be played between Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi on February 19, is another exception, with the minimum ticket for the match set at 2,000 PKR.

The eight-team tournament, comprised of 15 matches, will run from February 19 to March 9, across three venues – Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi – in Pakistan and Dubai.

The eight teams are divided into two groups. Group A features Pakistan, India, New Zealand and Bangladesh, while Group B is comprised of Afghanistan, South Africa, England and Australia.