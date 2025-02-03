Tickets for tri-nation series ODI to go on sale from Tuesday

New Zealand's Kane Williamson plays a shot during their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Bengaluru on November 4, 2023. — ICC

LAHORE: The tickets for the all-important tri-nation ODI series between Pakistan, New Zealand and South Africa will go on sale from February 4, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Monday.

According to the details, cricket fans can purchase both online and physical tickets from 4 pm on Tuesday.

To motivate more fans to watch the enthralling series at the newly-renovated Gaddafi Stadium here and Karachi’s National Bank Stadium (NBS), the cricket board has kept the ticket prices nominal, starting from as low as 350 PKR.

However, the ticket prices for the matches scheduled on the weekend, including the final, will have a base price of PKR 500.

Ticketing structure of the tri-nation ODI series. — PCB

Ticketing structure of the tri-nation ODI series. — PCB

List of designated centres for physical tickets for tri-nation ODI series. — PCB

The tri-nation series, featuring New Zealand and South Africa, will be hosted by Pakistan as part of their preparations for the Champions Trophy 2025.

This series will be crucial for Pakistan’s ODI team as they aim to defend their title in the upcoming mega event.

The tri-series will begin in Lahore with hosts Pakistan playing against New Zealand on February 8. After playing their first match, the national team will travel to Karachi for another match in the series.

Meanwhile, South Africa and New Zealand will play against each other before flying to Karachi.

The final of the series is scheduled for February 14 at the newly renovated NBS in Karachi.

Pakistan squad for tri-nation series and Champions Trophy 2025:

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha (vc), Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi.