Mitchell Starc opens up on retirement plans

Australia's Mitchell Starc celebrates dismissing Oman's Pratik Athavale during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match in Bridgetown on June 5, 2024. — ICC

Australia’s experienced pacer Mitchell Starc commented on the prospects of his retirement from the Big Bash League (BBL).

The left-arm pacer, who is a regular part of Australia’s national teams across formats, last played a BBL match in the 2014-15 season for Sydney Sixers.

During the recently-concluded edition of the BBL, Starc had taken a 10-day break to get ample rest between the five-match home Test series against India and his flight for Sri Lanka for the ongoing series.

The left-arm pacer may experience equally packed schedule in the next Australian summer as after the conclusion of the Ashes on January 8, the former champions are set to tour Pakistan for a three-match T20I series in February.

Australia are likely to field a full-strength side for the series as it will be crucial leading up to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, set to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

The tight scheduling has left Mitchell Starc unsure about his BBL future.

"I don't know, to be honest," he said at the Australian team's hotel in Galle.

"As long as the Australian summer is the way it is, where we have two weeks (off), not even - we had 10 days this year. If that's how it is, probably not.

"If I retire from something, perhaps. Who knows?"

Notably, Starc has consistently prioritised national duties over franchise leagues, which saw him forgoing the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) for eight years before making his long-awaited return in the previous edition for Kolkata Knight Riders.