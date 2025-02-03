Jasprit Bumrah set to undergo scans ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

India's Jasprit Bumrah in action during their training session at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia on November 20, 2024. — AFP

BENGALURU: India’s ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah reached the National Cricket Academy (NCA) here to undergo scans on his injured back ahead of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, Indian media reported on Monday.

According to the details, the right-arm pacer will remain at the NCA for at least two to three days as part of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) medical team’s assessment of the extent of his injury.

Following his stay, the NCA specialists will submit their observations to the men's senior selection committee, chaired by Ajit Agarkar.

For the unversed, Bumrah is a part of India’s squad for the Champions Trophy 2025 but his back injury, which he picked up in the final Test of their recent five-match away series against Australia, made his participation a doubt.

India’s head of selection committee, while announcing their squad, revealed that the pacer will not be available for the first two ODIs of the three-match home series against England but may return for the final fixture in a bid to get some game time before the eight-team tournament.

“Bumrah has been told to off-load for five weeks after and he won't be available for the first two ODIs against England. We are waiting on his fitness and will know his status in early February from the medical team. We'll probably find out a bit more around that time, what exactly, and with regards to what his medical condition is, I'm sure BCCI might just put something out, from the physio itself," Agarkar had said.

The final decision on Jasprit Bumrah's participation in the Champions Trophy is contingent upon his fitness ahead of the tournament but if he does not recover in time, he is likely to be replaced by Harshit Rana.