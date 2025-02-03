Durbar Rajshahi owner vows to clear dues by February 10

DHAKA: Owner of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) franchise Durbar Rajshahi, Md Shafiq Rahman has promised to clear all the outstanding dues of players, support staff and other parties by February 10, local media reported on Monday.

According to the details, the development was shared in the latest statement, released by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

As per the statement, Rahman had assured Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud of clearing 50 per cent of the unsettled dues by February 2 but amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the country’s marquee league and the rumours of him fleeing the country, the government intervened.

As a result, Rahman was detained an investigated by the law enforcement agencies in the early hours of Monday.

"Shafiq admitted his fault and promised to clear all dues in three instalments of 25 per cent each on 3, 7, and 10 February," the media release stated.

"He also assured that payments would be made not only to the players but to everyone involved with the team in each instalment. Failure to comply will result in necessary legal actions being taken against him."

For the unversed, Durbar Rajshahi, a new entrant in this year’s edition of the BPL, have been the centre of controversy due to persistent non-payment issues.

Their failure to pay the players and support staff first met with the boycott of their training session by local players in Chittagong before they were forced to field a playing XI without an overseas player against Ranpur Riders.

The consequences worsened when it was reported on Sunday that a total of their five foreign players, including Pakistan’s Mohammad Haris, have been stranded at a team hotel in Dhaka as the travel agent cancelled their return tickets, over the non-issuance of the dues.