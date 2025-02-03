‘Came out of the blue,’ former captain on Faheem Ashraf’s selection for Champions Trophy

Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf (left) celebrates with teammates during their third ODI against Afghanistan in Colombo on August 26, 2023. — AFP

KARACHI: Former captain and legendary pacer Wasim Akram has questioned all-rounder Faheem Ashraf’s selection in Pakistan’s squad for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to run from February 19 to March 9.

Faheem, whose last appearance in the format came against arch-rivals India at the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2023, was one of the four players, who made their return to the national ODI side.

His surprising selection resulted in an outburst from fans on social media, who termed it ‘unfortunate’ and ‘questionable’.

Meanwhile, legendary pacer Akram also did not seem too pleased with the all-rounder’s selection and highlighted his recent below-par performances in the format.

“I haven’t thought about the team announcement yet. But a couple of things that I have thought about. For instance, Faheem Ashraf is in the team. I wish him all the best,” said Akram.

“He is a talented cricketer. But in the last 20 matches, his bowling average is 100 and he averages nine with the bat. He came out of the blue and Khushdil also came out of the blue,” he added.

The former pacer also questioned Pakistan’s approach to select only one specialist spinner, Abrar Ahmed, in their squad, while drawing parallels with arch-rivals India, who have four spinners in their arsenal for the eight-team tournament.

“We are taking one spinner, a proper spinner especially knowing the conditions here in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). I think India has three to four spinners in their squad,” Akram said.

“There is a reason behind that they have selected this. Anyway, the team has been selected. I wish the Pakistan team all the best,” he added.

Wasim Akram also reacted to Fakhar Zaman’s much-anticipated return to the national side but expressed concerns regarding his opening partner for the Champions Trophy before throwing his weight behind star batter Babar Azam.

“And now there will be a problem of opening as well. Fakhar Zaman has been picked, thank God he is back in the squad. He is one of the main players in world cricket in white ball,” he added.

“I would like to see Mohammad Rizwan as a middle-order batter in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, while I will be backing Babar Azam as an opener.

“His technique is great, If Babar plays 50 overs, he will score 100 or more than that, and with that, the entire team’s batting will score around him. This is my thought.”