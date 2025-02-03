Tickets for Dubai-bound Champions Trophy matches to go on sale today

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed lifts the trophy after they beat India to win the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2017 at The Oval in London on June 18, 2017. — AFP

DUBAI: The tickets for the Dubai-bound matches of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 are set to go on sale today, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Monday.

The tickets for a total of four matches, including the blockbuster contest between arch-rivals Pakistan and India and the first semi-final, will be available for purchase from 5 PM Pakistan Standard Time (PST).

“Get ready to secure your seats for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 as tickets for India's three group-stage matches and the first semi-final, scheduled to take place in Dubai, UAE, will be available for purchase starting Monday, 3 February, at 16:00 hours GST,” the ICC said in a statement.

The ticket prices for the matches, scheduled to be held at the iconic Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS) here start from as low as AED 125.

For the unversed, the online sale of the Pakistan-hosted matches of the eight-team tournament is already underway, while the physical tickets will be available for purchase across 108 designated centres in 26 cities nationwide, and will be available for purchase from 4 PM PST today.

Meanwhile, the tickets for the highly-anticipated final of the tournament, scheduled to be played on March 9, will be put on sale after the conclusion of the first semi-final.

The eight-team tournament, comprised of 15 matches, will run from February 19 to March 9, across three venues – Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi – in Pakistan and Dubai.

The eight teams are divided into two groups. Group A features Pakistan, India, New Zealand and Bangladesh, while Group B is comprised of Afghanistan, South Africa, England and Australia.

Hosts Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the curtain raiser on February 19 in Karachi, while the blockbuster clash between arch-rivals Pakistan and India is scheduled for February 23 here.

Pakistan will host a total of 10 matches in their country, while four matches, including all three of India's group-stage matches and the first semi-final, will be played here.

The final of the Champions Trophy is scheduled to be played in Lahore but if India qualify then it will also be held here.

Furthermore, a reserve day has also been allocated for the final clash as a precautionary measure to combat any weather-related hindrance.