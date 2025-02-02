Rohit Sharma reveals his plans for Pakistan-India clash

India's Rohit Sharma (left) and Pakistan's Babar Azam (right) at the captains' day event of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 on October 4, 2023. — AFP

MUMBAI: India’s longer formats captain Rohit Sharma opened up on his strategy for the high-octane clash against Pakistan at the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025.

Sharma, while speaking at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) annual awards, shared that he will approach the blockbuster match as any other game and will only focus on playing well.

"We will do what is expected from any cricket team on that day," Rohit Sharma said.

"We are not making any specific mention of this match. Our focus is simply on playing good cricket, and we will do just that," he remarked.

Earlier, India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir had made similar remarks regarding the much-anticipated clash and asserted that the two-time champions are focused on winning the title instead of just one match.

"Look, we don't go to the Champions Trophy thinking that the 23rd is the most important game for us. I think five games, all the games are important," said Gambhir at the annual BCCI awards.

"The mission to go to Dubai is to win the Champions Trophy, not only win one particular game. But yes, if that is one game in the middle of winning the Champions Trophy, we're going to try and take it as seriously as possible."

"And more importantly, I think when two countries, India and Pakistan, play against each other, obviously the emotions are really high, but ultimately the contest remains the same."

For the unversed, 2013 champions India will start their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 before taking on defending champions Pakistan on February 23.

The men in blue will play their last group-stage fixture against New Zealand on March 2.