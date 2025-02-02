India thump South Africa to win ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup

India's players celebrate winning the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup after beating South Africa in the final at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on February 2, 2025. — ICC

KUALA LUMPUR: Gongadi Trisha backed her economical bowling figures of 3/15 with an unbeaten 44 to power India to crush South Africa and win the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup here at the Bayuemas Oval on Sunday.

Opting to bat first, South Africa could only accumulate 82 runs before getting bowled out in 20 overs.

Middle-order batter Mieke van Voorst remained the top-scorer for the Proteas with an 18-ball 23 while opening batter Jemma Botha (16), Fay Cowling (15) and Karabo Meso (10) were the other batters to amass double digits.

Trisha was the standout bowler for India with three wickets, followed by Parunika Sisodia, Aayushi Shukla and Vaishnavi Sharma, who took two wickets each, while Shabnam Shakil made one scalp.

In response, India comfortably chased down the modest 83-run target for the loss of just one wicket and 52 balls to spare.

Leading the way for them was opening batter Trisha, who smashed eight boundaries on her way to a 33-ball 44 and top-scored for India.

She was supported by Sanika Chalke, who made 26 not out from 22 deliveries, hitting four boundaries.

For her all-round brilliance in the final, Gongadi Trisha was adjudged the Player of the Match. The all-rounder also bagged the Player of the Tournament for her consistent performances, which saw her accumulating 309 runs and taking seven wickets.

"Means everything to me, right now not able to say anything. Thank everyone for supporting me. [My] plan was to always focus on my strengths, did the same thing today as well. Always look up to Mithali di,” said Trisha.

“Would like to dedicate this to my dad who is here. Always consider myself as an allrounder. Goal is to play for the country and win more matches," she added.

For South Africa, Kayla Reyneke was the lone wicket-taker.

For the unversed, India clinched the title without losing a single match in the tournament and thus successfully defended the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup crown, which they won two years ago under Shafali Verma's captaincy.