Physical tickets for Champions Trophy 2025 to go on sale from February 3

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan poses with ICC Men's Champions Trophy title during the trophy tour in Paarl on December 17, 2024. — AFP

LAHORE: The physical tickets for the highly-anticipated ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 are set to go on sale from February 3, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Sunday.

According to the details, the physical tickets will be available for purchase across 108 designated centres in 26 cities of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the ticketing structure and sale date for India matches, scheduled to be played in Dubai on February 20, 23 and March 2, will be shared later.

Whereas, the decision regarding the ticket prices for the blockbuster final, scheduled to be played on March 9, will be made following the conclusion of the first semi-final.

The minimum ticket price is set at 1,000 PKR, while the highest ticket prices are 25,000 PKR Gallery.

Tickets will be available in multiple categories, including General Enclosure, First Class, Premium, VIP, VVIP and Gallery, ensuring that spectators can choose an option that suits their preferences.

List of designated centres for physical tickets of ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025. — PCB

The second semi-final, slated to be held here on March 5, expected to draw larger crowds, will have a higher base price, with the minimum ticket for these matches pegged at 2,500 PKR, while the highest remained locked in at 25,000 PKR.

The opening match of the Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to be played between Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi on February 19, is another exception, with the minimum ticket for these matches are set at 2,000 PKR.

The eight-team tournament, comprised of 15 matches, will run from February 19 to March 9, across three venues – Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi – in Pakistan and Dubai.

The eight teams are divided into two groups. Group A features Pakistan, India, New Zealand and Bangladesh, while Group B is comprised of Afghanistan, South Africa, England and Australia.