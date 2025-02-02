Jey Uso wins men's Royal Rumble 2025 to dent John Cena's return tour

WWE superstar Jey Uso (left) and John Cena react after the men's Royal Rumble 2025 in Indianapolis on February 1, 2025. — WWE

INDIANAPOLIS: Former Intercontinental champion Jey Uso on Saturday, achieved a significant milestone in his World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) career as he outclassed 29 other superstars to win the men’s Royal Rumble 2025.

The enthralling high-stakes match came down to Jey and retiring legend John Cena, who is planning to conclude his glittering career on a high.

Cena appeared to have taken an early advantage over Jey as he attempted to through him over the ropes, assuming he had pulled off the victory, but the former tag-team champion clung on.

The two wrestlers then exchanged punches at the ring apron until Jey hit a super kick to Cena to make him unsettle.

But Cena soon tried to hit back by locking Jey in his signature move, Attitude Adjustment, only for the latter to counter and sneak back into the ring, leaving Cena in a difficult position.

Jey Uso was quick to react and pushed the 16-time champion off the ring to seal a massive victory.



Meanwhile in the women’s event, returning Charlotte Flair made her shock return to win the Royal Rumble for the second time.

The former champion, who has been out of action since December 2023 due to a knee injury, was the 27th entrant and soon made it to the final four participants, joining Nia Jax, Nikki Bella and NXT’s Roxanne Perez.

Jax eliminated Bella to bring the equation down to three. She then attempted to send Perez over the rope, only for Flair to take advantage and win the high-stakes match by eliminating both of them.

For the unversed, the 41st edition of WrestleMania – WWE’s top Premium Live Event (PLE) – is scheduled to take place on April 19 and 20 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.