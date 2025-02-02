Champions Trophy: Gautam Gambhir downplays hype around Pakistan-India clash

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir (left) and Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi (right) celebrates dismissing India's Rohit Sharma during ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match in Ahmedabad on October 14, 2023. — AFP

MUMBAI: India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir on Saturday, downplayed the hype around their high-octane ICC Champions Trophy 2025 clash against arch-rivals Pakistan, set to be played in Dubai on February 23.

Gambhir, while speaking at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) annual awards here on Saturday, asserted that the two-time champions are focused on winning the title instead of just one match.

"Look, we don't go to the Champions Trophy thinking that the 23rd is the most important game for us. I think five games, all the games are important," said Gambhir at the annual BCCI awards.

"The mission to go to Dubai is to win the Champions Trophy, not only win one particular game. But yes, if that is one game in the middle of winning the Champions Trophy, we're going to try and take it as seriously as possible."

"And more importantly, I think when two countries, India and Pakistan, play against each other, obviously the emotions are really high, but ultimately the contest remains the same."

Highlighting the intensity of competition in the eight-team tournament, Gambhir noted that there is less margin of error in the Champions Trophy and every match is important for a title bid.

"Champions Trophy is a completely different challenge as compared to the 50-over World Cup because literally every game is a make-or-break, so you can't stop anywhere in this tournament," Gambhir noted.

"So hopefully we're going to start off really well, because ultimately, if you want to go on and win the competition, you have to win five games."

The Indian head coach further expressed his confidence in the senior duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to ‘play a massive role’ in the tournament.

"I think both Rohit and Virat, they add so much value to the dressing room. They add so much value to Indian cricket as well. They've got to play a massive role (in the Champions Trophy)," Gambhir said.

"And I've said it before as well, those guys are so hungry, they want to play for the country. They have the passion to play for the country and deliver for the country," he concluded.

For the unversed, 2013 champions India will start their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 before taking on defending champions Pakistan on February 23.

The men in blue will play their last group-stage fixture against New Zealand on March 2.