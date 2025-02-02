Ricky Ponting, Ravi Shastri pick Champions Trophy 2025 finalists

An undated picture of former Australia captain Ricky Ponting (left) and former India head coach Ravi Shastri reacts during their T20 World Cup match against Pakistan on October 24, 2021. — AFP/ICC

LAHORE: Former cricketers Ricky Ponting and Ravi Shastri named ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 finalists India and Australia to headline the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to be hosted by Pakistan from February 19 to March 9.

The duo of Ponting and Shastri, predicted the two former champions as the firm contenders for the marquee clash, based on their recent performances in major tournaments and star-studded lineups.

“It's hard to go past India and Australia again,” Ponting told the ICC Review.

“Just think about the quality of players in both countries right now, and you look back in recent history when these big finals and big ICC events have come around and inevitably Australia and India are there somewhere.”

Shastri also named England and South Africa as the other two semi-finalists but remained confident in World Cup 2023 runners-up to go all the way in the eight-team tournament.

But Ponting believes that hosts Pakistan, who are fresh from historic series victories over Australia and South Africa can pose a major challenge for the final two spot.

“The other team that is playing some really good cricket at the moment is Pakistan,” said Ricky Ponting.

“Their one-day cricket over the last little bit has been absolutely outstanding.

“We know they're not always the most predictable team in those big tournaments, but they seem like they've sorted things out a little bit.”

The Champions Trophy 2025, comprised of 15 matches, will run from February 19 to March 9, across three venues – Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi – in Pakistan and Dubai.

The eight teams are divided into two groups. Group A features Pakistan, India, New Zealand and Bangladesh, while Group B is comprised of Afghanistan, South Africa, England and Australia.

Hosts Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the curtain raiser on February 19 in Karachi, while the blockbuster clash between arch-rivals Pakistan and India is scheduled for February 23 in Dubai.