Pakistan to kick off training from Tuesday for tri-series, Champions Trophy

Pakistan's Saud Shakeel plays a shot during their training session for second Test against West Indies at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on January 22, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan’s 15-member squad will start its preparation from February 4 for the upcoming tri-nation home ODI series and the highly-anticipated ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to run from February 19 to March 9.

According to the details, the national squad will assemble here to partake in the training sessions for the two major assignments.

The squad will hold its first training session at the Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA) ground on Wednesday afternoon, while their next practice sessions are scheduled in the evening on February 5 and 6.

The team will then hold their final training session on Friday evening – the eve of the tri-nation series, scheduled from February 8 to 14.

The tri-nation series, featuring New Zealand and South Africa, will be hosted by Pakistan as part of their preparations for the Champions Trophy 2025.

This series will be crucial for Pakistan’s ODI team as they aim to defend their title in the upcoming mega event.

The tri-series will follow a single-league format, and the final is scheduled for February 14 in Karachi.

After the tri-series, the Champions Trophy 2025 will kick off on February 19 and will run until March 9.

Matches will be held across three venues in Pakistan — Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi — and in Dubai, featuring 15 thrilling encounters between the eight participating teams.

Pakistan squad for tri-nation series and Champions Trophy 2025:

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha (vc), Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi.