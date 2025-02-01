Champions Trophy 2025: Babar Azam to fulfill the role of opener just like Sachin Tendulkar

Babar Azam (L) and Sachin Tendulkar (R) - X

KARACHI: Pakistan's experienced batter Babar Azam will open the innings alongside Fakhar Zaman in the upcoming tri-series ODIs and Champions Trophy 2025, sources told Geo.tv.

Babar, who bats regularly at number 3, has been given a role similar to what Sachin Tendulkar used to do during his playing days. Sachin made his debut in 1989 as a middle-order batter but later on, in 1994-95, he switched to opening position.

According to reliable sources closer to the team management, head coach Aqib Javed, batting coach Shahid Aslam and captain Mohammad Rizwan convinced Babar to open the innings for Pakistan in Tests and ODIs. The team management believes Babar will play the same role that Sachin played for India after becoming an opener.

After regular opener Saim Ayub got injured during the second Test against South Africa last month, Babar came to open the innings alongside Shan Masood and also scored a half-century.

Previously, Babar opened the batting for Pakistan in just two ODIs in 2015. Later on, he only played at 3rd and 4th positions. However, he remained a regular opener for Pakistan in T20I format for more than two years. Later on, he and Rizwan were removed as the opening pair due to a lot of criticism on their strike-rate.

It must be noted here that Pakistan announced only one regular opener, Fakhar Zaman, in their Champions Trophy 2025 squad. To a query, national selector Asad Shafiq said that Saud and Babar are two potential batters to accompany Fakhar as an opener, but the final decision will be made before the match.

Saud recently showed his potential as an opener in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9 while representing Quetta Gladiators. However, cricket pundits believe that there is a difference between T20 and 50-overs format. Saud potentially plays at number 5 or 6.