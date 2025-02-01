Champions Trophy 2025 displayed in Islamabad - PCB

LAHORE: The glittering Champions Trophy 2025 returns to Pakistan for the second leg of its tour of the host country.

The final trophy tour began with a trip to Sheikhupura’s historical Hiran Minar complex. In its final tour, the trophy will be taken to 10 different cities in Pakistan. Apart from Sheikhupura, the list of cities include Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar and Quetta.

The trophy will also grace the newly upgraded Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on 8 February during the tri-nation series opening match between Pakistan and New Zealand.

Some of the iconic destinations where the trophy will be taken to during these 14 days include Multan Fort, Bahawalpur’s Noor Mahal, Peshawar’s Arbab Niaz Stadium, Karachi’s National Stadium, Hyderabad’s Niaz Stadium and Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad.

The global trophy tour ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 began in Pakistan on 16 November after which the trophy was taken to the seven participating countries from 26 November to 26 January.