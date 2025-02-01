Here's the list of match officials for tri-series ODI in Lahore, Karachi

ICC elite panelist match referee David Boon - ICC

LAHORE: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the list of match officials for tri-series ODIs, involving Pakistan, New Zealand and South Africa, in Lahore and Karachi.

Australia’s David Boon, who is a member of ICC elite panel of match referees, will lead the playing control team. England’s Michael Gough, member of the ICC elite panel of umpires, and Pakistan’s Faisal Khan Afridi, an ICC international panel umpire, will be the on-field umpires in the first match.

ICC elite panel umpire, Richard Illingworth will be the third umpire and Rashid Riaz, member of the ICC international panel of umpires, will be the fourth umpire.

The tri-series will begin in Lahore with hosts Pakistan playing against New Zealand on February 8. After playing their first match, the Pakistan team will travel to Karachi for another match in the series. Meanwhile, South Africa and New Zealand will play against each other before flying to Karachi.

The final of the series is scheduled for February 14 at the newly renovated National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

In the final, ICC elite panel umpire, Ahsan Raza will officiate as an on-field umpire along with Richard Illingworth, while Michael Gough will be third umpire. Asif Yaqoob will perform duties as the fourth umpire in the final.