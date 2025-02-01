Imam-ul-Haq writes cryptic post

Imam-ul-Haq speaks to media - X/PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan's left-handed opener Imam-ul-Haq wrote a cryptic post following national squad's announcement for the forthcoming Champions Trophy 2025 on Friday.

Taking to his social media accounts, Imam, who last played an ODI during the World Cup 2023 in India, expressed his feelings after not being named in the squad following his recent performances in domestic cricket.

"Not the outcome I expected, but the journey isn’t over. This is how life is—it’s all about growth and getting stronger with every hurdle. Patience and trust in Allah is the key!" he wrote.

Imam was last featured in an international match back in December 2023. It was a Test against Australia in Melbourne where he managed to score just 22 runs in two innings.

The left-handed opener was dropped from the team following his back-to-back failures. He then returned to domestic cricket in the recently concluded Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25.

Imam, while representing Multan region, scored the third-highest runs in the tournament. In nine innings, he scored 635 runs at an average of 79.37. He also registered three centuries and a fifty during his successful return.

Following his performance in the four-day format, Imam earned a call in Pakistan Shaheens squad as captain against the touring West Indian side.

Pakistan announce squad for Champions Trophy 2025

Pakistan’s squad includes four changes to their 15-member contingent that featured in a three-match ODI series against South Africa last year, with left-handed opener Saim Ayub a key absentee.

Besides him, out-of-form Abdullah Shafique, Muhammad Irfan Khan and Sufiyan Muqeem have also been left out of the team for the eight-team tournament.

They are replaced by Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah and Saud Shakeel.

Wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan will lead the green shirts, with all-rounder Salman Ali Agha serving as his deputy.

The squad also features three players from the 2017 title-winning side – Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf and Fakhar Zaman.

Left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi will lead the pace attack, further comprised of Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf.

Abrar Ahmed is the sole specialist spinner in the squad but all-rounders Agha and Khushdil serve as more spin options for the defending champions.

The same squad will feature in tri-nation ODI series against New Zealand and South Africa in the build-up to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

SQUAD

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha (vc), Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi.