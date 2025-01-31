Fans question Faheem Ashraf’s selection for Champions Trophy

Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf (left) celebrates with teammates during their third ODI against Afghanistan in Colombo on August 26, 2023. — AFP

KARACHI: Faheem Ashraf’s inclusion in Pakistan’s recently unveiled 15-member squad for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 has sparked a debate on social media, with fans questioning the all-rounder’s performances and overall selection criteria.

Faheem, whose last appearance in the format came against arch-rivals India at the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2023, is one of the four players, who made their return to the national ODI side.

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the all-rounder earned his selection on the back of his consistent performances at the domestic level since his time away from the ODI team.

“Faheem’s 34th and last ODI was in September 2023 and since then he has been one of the most consistent domestic performers across all formats,” said PCB in a statement.

His return, however, did not sit well with fans, who termed his selection ‘unfortunate’ and ‘questionable’.

“I think, selection of Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah and Usman Khan is questionable,” a cricket fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“The Pakistan squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has raised serious concerns regarding selection choices. The inclusion of Faheem Ashraf, who has been out of form and ineffective, seems unjustified,” another user posted.

Another fan voiced their frustration, stating, “Very unfortunate to see players like Faheem Ashraf & Khushdil Shah getting selected for [Champions Trophy]. It's over for Pakistan even before it's even started. No team combination. No genuine openers. No better option than Amir Jamal for an all rounder.”

Meanwhile, national selector Asad Shafiq, in a PCB-released statement, asserted that Faheem’s presence gives the squad a fast-bowling all-rounder option and also brings a wealth of experience.

“Faheem Ashraf’s experience and presence gives us a fast-bowling all-rounder’s option,” Shafiq was quoted as saying.

Pakistan squad for tri-nation series and Champions Trophy 2025:

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha (vc), Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi.