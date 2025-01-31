Pakistan announce squad for Champions Trophy 2025, tri-nation series

Pakistan’s Naseem Shah (right) celebrates with teammates after dismissing South Africa’s Temba Bavuma (unpictured) during the second ODI at Newlands in Cape Town on December 19, 2024. — AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday, announced the squad for the upcoming tri-nation series and the highly-anticipated ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, set to commence on February 19.



Pakistan’s squad includes four changes to their 15-member contingent that featured in a three-match ODI series against South Africa last year, with left-handed opener Saim Ayub a key absentee.

Besides him, out-of-form Abdullah Shafique, Muhammad Irfan Khan and Sufiyan Muqeem have also been left out of the team for the eight-team tournament.

They are replaced by Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah and Saud Shakeel.

Wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan will lead the green shirts, with all-rounder Salman Ali Agha serving as his deputy.

The squad also features three players from the 2017 title-winning side – Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf and Fakhar Zaman.



Left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi will lead the pace attack, further comprised of Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf.



Abrar Ahmed is the sole specialist spinner in the squad but all-rounders Agha and Khushdil serve as more spin options for the defending champions.



The same squad will feature in tri-nation ODI series against New Zealand and South Africa in the build-up to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The tri-nation series, featuring New Zealand and South Africa, will be hosted by Pakistan as part of their preparations for the Champions Trophy 2025.

This series will be crucial for Pakistan’s ODI team as they aim to defend their title in the upcoming mega event.

The series will kick off on February 8, with Pakistan facing New Zealand at the Gaddafi Stadium here.

The team is set to begin preparations on February 4, with New Zealand and South Africa arriving in Lahore on February 5 and February 7, respectively.

The tri-series will follow a single-league format, and the final is scheduled for February 14 in Karachi.

After the tri-series, the Champions Trophy 2025 will kick off on February 19 and will run until March 9.

Matches will be held across three venues in Pakistan — Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi — and in Dubai, featuring 15 thrilling encounters between the eight participating teams.

Pakistan squad for tri-nation series and Champions Trophy 2025:



Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha (vc), Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule:

19 February: Pakistan v New Zealand, Karachi, Pakistan

20 February: Bangladesh v India, Dubai

21 February: Afghanistan v South Africa, Karachi, Pakistan

22 February: Australia v England, Lahore, Pakistan

23 February: Pakistan v India, Dubai

24 February: Bangladesh v New Zealand, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

25 February: Australia v South Africa, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

26 February: Afghanistan v England, Lahore, Pakistan

27 February: Pakistan v Bangladesh, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

28 February: Afghanistan v Australia, Lahore, Pakistan

1 March: South Africa v England, Karachi, Pakistan

2 March: New Zealand v India, Dubai

4 March: Semi-final 1, Dubai

5 March: Semi-final 2, Lahore, Pakistan

9 March: Final, Lahore (unless India qualify, else it will be played in Dubai)

10 March: Reserve day

*All matches will be day-night encounters