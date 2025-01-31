President Zardari, PM Shehbaz to inaugurate newly-renovated stadiums

A combination of images showing President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — APP/File

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Friday, announced that President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif will inaugurate the country’s newly-renovated major stadia.

Naqvi shared the development during a press conference after his detailed visit to the Gaddafi Stadium here to review the renovation.

“The stadium in Lahore will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister on February 7. On the 11th of February, the President of Pakistan (Asif Ali Zardari) will inaugurate Karachi’s stadium,” said Naqvi.

“And, a ceremony related to the Champions Trophy will take place on February 16,” he added.

The chairman added that the stadium's renovation is at the last stages with workers giving it a final touch up and before the 7th, 100 per cent work will be completed.

Naqvi further dismissed the notion that the quality was compromised during the fast-paced renovation of the venues, stating that they followed international standards throughout the project.

“Across the border, there were a lot of people who were busy finding flaws in our preparations but by the will of Almighty Allah, they would not get anything to create the fuss,” said Naqvi.

“But, there was a discussion on the [quality of] chairs. So, the ones we are using now are five times cheaper, come with a 20-year warranty and meet international standards.

“We did not compromise on the quality of anything. We kept testing each and everything thing and followed the international standards of the construction.

“Thanks to Almighty Allah, we managed to complete the project in time, due to which a lot of people’s dreams were shattered that the Champions Trophy would be moved out of Pakistan.”