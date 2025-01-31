WATCH: Virat Kohli falls for single-digit score on Ranji Trophy return

Delhi's Virat Kohli gets bowled by Railways' Himanshu Sangwan (unpictured) during the second day of of the Ranji Trophy match at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, India on January 31, 2025. — X/Screengrab

DELHI: The frenzy surrounding Virat Kohli’s return to Ranji Trophy was cut short as the star batter fell for a 15-ball six on the second day of the group-stage match between Delhi and Railways here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday.

The right-handed batter, who delivered a forgetful performance in the recently-held five-match away Test series against Australia, made his long-awaited return to the country’s premier first-class tournament on Thursday, in a bid to regain his lost touch.

His domestic return was well-received by fans, who flocked to the venue to see the star batter in action.

They, however, had to wait to see Kohli bat as Delhi captain Ayush Badoni opted to field after winning the toss.





Virat Kohli eventually walked out to bat on the second day of the match when Delhi were 78/2 in response to Railway’s first innings total of 254.

During his brief stay at the crease, Kohli significantly struggled while facing deliveries outside the off-stump channel, an area where he lost most of his wickets in the recent five-match away Test series against Australia.

His shaky knock was eventually ended by right-arm pacer Himanshu Sangwan, who bowled a fuller delivery which the star batter attempted to work on the leg side.

Kohli, however, missed the ball completely and it thudded into his off-stump, which went cartwheeling.

The dismissal prompted an animated celebration from the pacer, while the packed Arun Jaitley Stadium went silent.

It is pertinent to mention that Kohli’s last appearance in the Ranji Trophy came during the 2012-13 season against Uttar Pradesh in Ghaziabad.