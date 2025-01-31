India, South Africa reach ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup final

India's G Kamalini (left) plays a shot during their first semi-final of the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup against England and South Africa's Nthabiseng Nini and Kayla Reyneke (right) celebrate during the second semi-final at Bayuemas Oval in Malaysia on January 31, 2025. — ICC

KUALA LUMPUR: Defending champions India and South Africa on Friday, qualified for the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup final, scheduled to be played here at the Bayuemas Oval on Sunday.

The reigning champions secured a resounding victory over England in the second semi-final, while the Proteas edged past Australia by five wickets in the first knockout fixture.

In the first semi-final, Ashleigh van Wyk’s four-wicket haul, followed by Jemma Botha’s 37 up the order, led South Africa to a five-wicket victory.

Opting to bat first, Australia could only accumulate 105/8 in their 20 overs despite Caoimhe Bray’s grit.

The middle-order batter waged a lone battle for Australia with a cautious 34 off 44 deliveries but lacked ample support from the other end as Ashleigh ran through their batting unit.

The left-arm spinner returned sensational bowling figures of 4/17 and bagged the Player of the Match award in the high-stakes clash.

In response, South Africa chased down a modest 106-run target for the loss of five wickets and 11 balls to spare.

Opening batter Jemma Botha remained the top-scorer for South Africa with a brisk 37 off 24 deliveries with the help of five fours and two sixes.

For Australia, Hasrat Gill and Lucy Hamilton bagged two wickets each, while Chloe Ainsworth struck once.

In the second semi-final of the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup, holders India extended their unbeaten run, thanks to a combined bowling effort, coupled with G Kamalini’s unbeaten half-century.

Batting first, England’s batting unit was rocked by Parunika Sisodia and Vaishnavi Sharma, who picked up three wickets each, and could only get to 113/8 in their allotted overs.

Opening batter Davina Perrin top-scored with a 40-ball 45, followed by skipper Abi Norgrove, who made 30 off 25 deliveries.

Chasing a modest total, India comfortably knocked the winning runs with 30 balls to spare and lost only one wicket in the process.

Leading the way for them was opening batter Kamalini, who scored an unbeaten 56 off 50 deliveries, laced with eight boundaries.

Her opening partner Gongadi Trisha made an important contribution with a 29-ball 35, comprised of five fours.

Phoebe Brett was the lone wicket-taker for England in the semi-final.