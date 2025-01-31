New Zealand make one addition to ODI squad for tri-nation series in Pakistan

New Zealand's Jacob Duffy (second from right) celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis (unpictured) during the first T20I at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on December 28, 2024. — AFP

AUCKLAND: New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Friday, announced to add Jacob Duffy to their squad for the upcoming tri-nation ODI series in Pakistan, scheduled to run from February 8 to 14.

According to the cricket board, the right-arm pacer will primarily serve as the cover for experienced Lockie Ferguson, who is currently participating in the ILT20 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Duffy got the call-up on the back of his brilliant performances in the recently held home white-ball series against Sri Lanka, where he picked up 12 wickets in five matches and was also adjudged the Player of the T20I Series.

Following his inclusion, Duffy will accompany New Zealand’s squad on its departure for Pakistan on Monday.

New Zealand will take on hosts Pakistan in the opening match of the tri-nation series on February 8 in Lahore before facing South Africa at the same venue on February 10.

The Blackcaps will then travel to Karachi if they qualify for the final, scheduled to be played on February 14.

New Zealand will kick off their ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 campaign in the curtain-raiser against Pakistan on February 19 in Karachi.

They will then travel to Rawalpindi for their second group-stage fixture against Bangladesh on February 24 before making a trip to Dubai where they will lock horns with India on March 2.

New Zealand squad for tri-series and Champions Trophy

Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Jacob Duffy (tri-series only)