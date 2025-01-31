PCB chair Mohsin Naqvi provides major update on Gaddafi Stadium’s inauguration

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi addresses a press conference at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on January 31, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Friday, announced that the inauguration ceremony of the newly-renovated Gaddafi Stadium here will take place in the first week of February, a few days ahead of the commencement of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025.

According to the details, the PCB head made a detailed visit to the venue, which has begun to receive final touches.

During his detailed visit, Naqvi inspected new dressing rooms, hospitality boxes and every floor of the venue in a bid to ensure that their renovation meets international standards.

Naqvi also personally checked the view from the newly installed seats and expressed his satisfaction with the renovation process and announced that the venue’s inauguration ceremony will be held in the first week of February.

“For the first time in the history of Pakistan, a stadium equipped with modern international facilities has been developed,” said Naqvi.

“Along with the players, cricket fans will enjoy the new facilities. By the will of Almighty Allah, the new Gaddafi Stadium will be inaugurated in the first week of February,” he added.

The PCB chairman also met the construction workers and lauded their dedication and tireless efforts in getting the venue ready to host the eight-team tournament.

He also invited the workers to watch the first match of the upcoming tri-nation ODI series, scheduled to be played at the venue on February 8.

“I will sit with you and watch the match,” Naqvi told the workers.

For the unversed, Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host at least four exciting matches during the Champions Trophy 2025, including the second semi-final, scheduled on March 5.

The venue may as well host the final of the eight-team tournament on March 9 if India do not qualify for the blockbuster contest.

It is pertinent to mention that the eight-team tournament, comprised of 15 matches, will run from February 19 to March 9, across three venues – Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi – in Pakistan and Dubai.

The eight teams are divided into two groups. Group A features Pakistan, India, New Zealand and Bangladesh, while Group B is comprised of Afghanistan, South Africa, England and Australia.

Hosts Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the curtain raiser on February 19 in Karachi, while the blockbuster clash between arch-rivals Pakistan and India is scheduled for February 23 in Dubai.