Ricky Ponting excludes Virat Kohli from ‘Fab Four’

India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first day of the fifth Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on January 3, 2025. — Cricket Australia

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting made a surprising call as he left out India’s batting stalwart Virat Kohli from the ‘Fab Four’, comprised of the best batters of this generation, including Steve Smith, Joe Root and Kane Williamson.

Kohli has been under a lot of scrutiny due to his string of below-par performances across formats.

His most recent international appearance was a five-match away Test series against Australia, where he only managed to score 190 runs despite hitting a century.

His consistent failures against deliveries outside the off-stump channel further raised concerns over his adaptability.

Meanwhile, Smith, on the other hand, has begun to find his rhythm and is piling up runs consistently.

He has now scored three centuries in the last four Tests, with the most recent being a 141-run knock on the opening day of the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

During the monumental knock, Smith also breached the 10,000 Test-run barrier.

As a result, the right-handed batter received words of acknowledgement from his country’s great Ricky Ponting, who termed him the ‘best’ player of his generation.

“Is he [Steve Smith] the best player of his generation? It’s hard to argue against it,” The Sydney Morning Herald quoted Ponting.

“Joe Root is the other one now, and [Kane] Williamson’s record is outstanding as well. Joe’s last couple of years have elevated him right back up there, I think.”

Ricky Ponting further argued that Virat Kohli was at his peak around six years ago and was among the top batters of this generation before highlighting Joe Root’s astonishing rise, which saw him topple various records with his consistent performances in the longest format.

“Five or six years ago, when this big four emerged, with [Virat] Kohli being one of those as well, Joe was probably down near the bottom part of that because he hadn’t made the hundreds the other guys had made, but he’s made 19 hundreds in the past four years,” he added.

“If you asked an Englishman they’d say Joe Root, if you asked an Aussie they’d say Steve Smith, and if you asked a Kiwi they’d say Kane Williamson.

“So it’s a tough one, but on the numbers themselves it’s pretty hard to argue against what he’s done.”