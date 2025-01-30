Champions Trophy reaches Pakistan as world tour concludes

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan poses with ICC Men's Champions Trophy title during the trophy tour in Paarl, South Africa on December 17, 2024. — AFP

LAHORE: The prestigious silverware of the prestigious ICC Men’s Champions Trophy on Thursday, returned to host country Pakistan after completing its world tour.

According to the details, the title reached here after visiting each participating nation in the eight-team tournament, scheduled to run from February 19 to March 9.

Following its arrival, the trophy will embark on its second tour of the country, amid which it will be put on display in major cities like Islamabad, Peshawar, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sargodha and Sheikhupura until February 15.

Meanwhile, it will also be exhibited during the opening ceremonies at the newly-renovated Gaddafi Stadium here and Karachi’s National Stadium on February 7 and 11, respectively.

Remember, the Champions Trophy has already toured several cities in Pakistan in November last year.

During the tour, the trophy was exhibited in major cities like Karachi, Islamabad, Murree, Nithia Gali, Taxila and Abbottabad but was not exhibited in Lahore.

The eight-team tournament, comprised of 15 matches, will run from February 19 to March 9, across three venues – Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi – in Pakistan and Dubai.

The eight teams are divided into two groups. Group A features Pakistan, India, New Zealand and Bangladesh, while Group B is comprised of Afghanistan, South Africa, England and Australia.

Hosts Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the curtain raiser on February 19 in Karachi, while the blockbuster clash between arch-rivals Pakistan and India is scheduled for February 23 in Dubai.

Pakistan will host a total of 10 matches in their country, while four matches, including all three of India's group-stage matches and the first semi-final, will be played in Dubai.

The final of the Champions Trophy is scheduled to be played in Lahore but if India qualify then it will also be held in Dubai.

Furthermore, a reserve day has also been allocated for the final clash as a precautionary measure to combat any weather-related hindrance.