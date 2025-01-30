WATCH: Virat Kohli’s Ranji Trophy return fills Delhi’s stadium

Delhi's Virat Kohli (right) celebrates with teammates during the opening day of their Ranji Trophy match against Railways at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, India on January 30, 2025. — BCCI

DELHI: India’s batting stalwart Virat Kohli’s return to Ranji Trophy after 12 years drew an overwhelming response from fans, who flocked to the Arun Jaitley stadium here on Thursday.

The right-handed batter, who delivered a forgetful performance in the recently-held five-match away Test series against Australia, made his long-awaited return to the country’s premier first-class tournament, in a bid to regain his lost touch.

His Ranji Trophy return was also linked with the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) new policy, which bound every player to participate in the domestic tournaments.

Notably, Kohli was due to represent Delhi in their previous match against Saurashtra but a neck sprain kept him away from the action.

The 36-year-old, however, returned to the side for their ongoing group-stage match against Railways.





According to Indian media, Kohli’s domestic return created chaos at the entrance of the venue as the fans turned up in large numbers, eager to get a glimpse of the star batter in action in his hometown.

The passion of the fans also created a stampede-like situation, which resulted in three individuals and a security official getting injured, a damaged police bike, and several spectators losing their shoes.

Reports further added that some of the fans had to carry their children on their shoulders to prevent them from suffocation.

It is pertinent to mention that Virat Kohli’s last appearance in the Ranji Trophy came during the 2012-13 season against Uttar Pradesh in Ghaziabad.