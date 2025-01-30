Pakistan to hold training camp ahead of ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifiers

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana addresses the team huddle ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup match against New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 14, 2024. — ICC

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday, announced a 27-day training camp to boost national team’s preparations for the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifiers 2025.

According to the details, a total of 31 players, including PCB’s 16 centrally-contracted cricketers, have been invited to the training camp, which will commence on Sunday at the Inzamam-ul-Haq High Performance Centre in Multan, while the shortlisted players and support staff will report on Saturday.

The training camp will be comprised of regular sessions on fitness training, skill enhancement and seven 50-over practice matches throughout the month of February.

The national cricketers will train at the Inzamam-ul-Haq High Performance Centre, while the practice matches will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan women’s team’s head coach Mohammad Wasim, who assumed the role in July 2024, will supervise the camp.

For the unversed, Pakistan will partake in the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifiers 2025 alongside Bangladesh, Ireland, Scotland, Thailand and West Indies, in a bid to book their spot in the mega event.

The finalists of the qualifying event will join the top six teams of the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 for the eight-team World Cup.

List of players invited to the camp:

Batters: Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Gull Rukh, Hafsa Khalid, Iram Javed, Natalia Parvaiz, Sadaf Shamas, Saira Jebeen, Shawaal Zulfiqar, and Sidra Amin.

Wicketkeepers: Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi and Sidra Nawaz

All-rounders: Fatima Sana, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Syeda Aroob Shah, and Tuba Hassan

Spinners: Ghulam Fatima, Mahnoor Aftab, Nashra Sundhu, Sadia Iqbal, Tania Saeed, and Umm-e-Hani

Pacers: Diana Baig, Fatima Khan, Tasmia Rubab, Waheeda Akhtar and Zaib-un-Nisa Niaz