PCB finalise opening ceremony schedule for Champions Trophy 2025

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday confirmed the schedule for the opening ceremony of the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to take place next month.

Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi has approved all associated events.

The main opening ceremony of the aforementioned tournament will now take place at Hazoori Bagh in Lahore on February 16, with key national figures, prominent cricketers, and ICC officials expected to attend.

The opening ceremony of the upgraded Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will be held on February 7, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expected to attend as the chief guest.

A second ceremony is scheduled for February 11 at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi, where former President Asif Ali Zardari is anticipated to be the chief guest.

This comes after the official opening ceremony originally planned for February 16, was cancelled due to the delayed arrival of two participating teams.

As a result, traditional pre-tournament activities, such as the captains' press conference and the official photoshoot in Karachi, have also been cancelled.

An ICC official, speaking anonymously, mentioned that both the ICC and PCB had shown interest in hosting an opening ceremony, but the schedules of England and Australia, as well as player workload management, made it impractical.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Cricket Australia (CA) have now confirmed their arrival schedules, with England arriving in Lahore on February 18 and Australia on February 19.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will feature eight teams competing in 15 matches from February 19 to March 9, across Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Dubai. The teams are divided into two groups.

Group A: Pakistan, India, New Zealand, Bangladesh

Group B: Afghanistan, South Africa, England, Australia

Hosts Pakistan will kick off the tournament against New Zealand on February 19 in Karachi. The highly anticipated clash between arch-rivals Pakistan and India is scheduled for February 23 in Dubai.