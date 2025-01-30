Sarfaraz Ahmed joins Pakistan Champions for WCL season 2

An undated picture of former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. — AFP

Former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed is set to make his highly anticipated return to limited-overs cricket as he joins Pakistan Champions for the second edition of the World Championship of Legends (WCL).

The wicketkeeper-batter confirmed his involvement with a photo shared on social media, which was tagged by the official Pakistan Champions handle.

The Pakistan Champions social media also posted a video confirming Sarfaraz's signing, captioning it: "CAPTAIN. LEADER. LEGEND! Sarfaraz Ahmed is bringing his winning mentality to Pakistan Champions for WCL Season 2."

The WCL, a premier T20 competition featuring retired and non-contracted cricket legends, is set to bring together some of the greatest names in the sport.

The 37-year-old brings a wealth of experience, not only as a player but also as a leader. Under his captaincy, Pakistan won the 2017 Champions Trophy, defeating arch-rivals India by 180 runs in the final.

Under his leadership, Pakistan also won 11 consecutive T20 series. The teams Pakistan defeated during this run included the West Indies, Australia, New Zealand, England, and Zimbabwe.

The inaugural season of the WCL saw a thrilling final between India and Pakistan, where India emerged victorious, chasing down a target of 157 runs.

Now, the second edition of the tournament is set to take the excitement up a notch.

Scheduled to start on July 18, the WCL will feature legendary cricketers from six cricketing nations: India, Pakistan, England, Australia, South Africa, and the West Indies.

His inclusion in the Pakistan Champions squad adds further star power to the already competitive lineup.

The tournament will kick off with a clash between the England Champions and Pakistan Champions at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham.

The much-awaited India vs. Pakistan showdown is set for July 20, also at Edgbaston. The knockout stages will take place on July 31, with the grand final scheduled for August 2.