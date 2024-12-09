Pakistan undergo intense training ahead of first SA T20I

Pakistan team training in Durban ahead of the first T20I match on December 09, 2024. - PCB

DURBAN: The Pakistan cricket team intensified preparations for the upcoming three-match T20I series against South Africa.

The squad engaged in robust drills, focusing on honing their skills in batting, bowling and fielding.

The first T20I match will take place tomorrow, followed by the second game in Centurion on December 13, and the series finale in Johannesburg on December 14.

Newly appointed Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan has experienced a mix of success and challenges in his captaincy tenure so far.

He led the team in the recently concluded ODI and T20I series against Australia, where the Men in Green made history by defeating the Aussies 2-1 in the ODI series, their first win on Australian soil in 22 years.

However, the team faced a setback in the T20I series, suffering a 3-0 whitewash at the hands of the hosts.

Pakistan then traveled to Zimbabwe for a series of ODIs and T20Is, where they claimed the ODI series 2-1.

Rizwan was replaced by Salman Ali Agha for the T20I series, which Pakistan won 2-1.

After the T20I series, Pakistan and the Proteas will lock horns in a three-match ODI series, with the first ODI scheduled for December 17 in Paarl, the second on December 19 in Cape Town and the final on December 22 in Johannesburg.

The tour will conclude with a two-match Test series, beginning with the first Test in Centurion on December 26, and the second Test in Cape Town on January 3, 2025.

The two-match series is part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle, with South Africa currently sitting in second place with six wins in 10 matches and a win percentage of 59.26.

Pakistan, on the other hand, is in seventh place with four wins in 10 matches and a win percentage of 33.33.

Pakistan T20I squad: Mohammad Rizwan (captain & wk), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir and Usman Khan (wk)

South Africa T20I squad: Heinrich Klaasen (c), Ottneil Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Patrick Kruger, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Andile Simelane, Rassie van der Dussen.

Pakistan's tour of South Africa schedule: