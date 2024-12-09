Pakistan drawn in Group E for AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers

An undated picture of Pakistan football team. - X

KUALA LUMPUR: The draw for the third round of qualifying for the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 took place today at the AFC House, placing Pakistan in Group E alongside Syria, Afghanistan, and Myanmar.

The qualifiers will kick off on March 25, 2025, with teams playing on a home-and-away basis.

Pakistan's key fixtures include two home games: the first against Myanmar on June 10, and the third match against Afghanistan later in the campaign.

The team will face Afghanistan in the away leg on October 14, before hosting Syria for their final home game on November 18.

The campaign will conclude with an away match against Myanmar on March 31, 2026.

Eighteen teams have already qualified for the AFC Asian Cup 2027, which will be hosted by Saudi Arabia.

The national team will begin their campaign on March 25, 2025, with an away fixture against Syria.

The top team from each group will qualify for the prestigious tournament.

Pakistan football team's match schedule:

March 25, 2025 – Pakistan vs Syria (Away)

June 10, 2025 – Pakistan vs Myanmar (Home)

October 9, 2025 – Pakistan vs Afghanistan (Home)

October 14, 2025 – Pakistan vs Afghanistan (Away)

November 18, 2025 – Pakistan vs Syria (Home)

March 31, 2026 – Pakistan vs Myanmar (Away)

Draw Result:

Group A: Tajikistan, Philippines, Maldives, Timor-Leste

Group B: Lebanon, Yemen, Bhutan, Brunei Darussalam

Group C: India, Hong Kong, China, Singapore, Bangladesh

Group D: Thailand, Turkmenistan, Chinese Taipei, Sri Lanka

Group E: Syria, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Pakistan

Group F: Vietnam, Malaysia, Nepal, Laos