SA vs PAK: Shamsi discusses plans to counter Babar Azam

South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi has shared his strategies for countering Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam.

In a recent interview with a local sports website, Shamsi admitted that while he hasn’t formulated a specific plan to dismiss Babar Azam, he remains confident in his experience playing against him.

“I haven’t yet devised a specific plan to dismiss Babar Azam, as my focus was on the tournament in Guyana. However, having faced him before, I have an idea of what to do. He’s a great player, and upon returning, I’ll sit with the analysts to develop plans that will benefit the team,” said Shamsi.

Despite his decision to decline the Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) central contract, he clarified that his commitment to representing his country remains unwavering.

"It was a personal choice made for various reasons, but representing South Africa has always been my top priority. Even while declining the contract, I made it clear that I’d always be available for the national team whenever needed. Playing for my country is the most significant honor, and no franchise cricket can surpass that. My goal in every match is to contribute to the team’s success, whether through my bowling or batting,” he stated.

The 34-year-old also discussed the evolving role of spinners in T20 cricket, which some believed would diminish with the rise of power-hitting.

Contrary to this belief, he argued that spinners remain essential in T20 cricket.

“When T20 cricket began, people thought it would mark the decline of spinners, but the opposite happened. Slow bowlers have always been pivotal to their teams’ success. While powerplays and field restrictions can sometimes make it seem like the game favors batters, spinners have the ability to turn matches in their teams’ favor with strategic planning,” he explained.

Shamsi also expressed his disappointment over the online criticism directed at players.

“People often feel it’s acceptable to criticize players online, but it shouldn’t happen. Through my tweets, I’ve tried to clear any misunderstandings, reiterating that I am always available for South Africa,” he stated.

Reflecting on his experience playing for the two-time PSL champions, Lahore Qalandars, in the recently concluded Global T20 League, Shamsi highly praised the Pakistan franchise.

“Being part of a major franchise from Pakistan was an incredible experience. Lahore Qalandars have a professional setup and have won the PSL twice. Playing for them was an honour,” he added.

The left-arm spinner also praised former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal, describing him as an inspirational figure in the cricketing world.

“It’s hard to pick one, but Saeed Ajmal was truly inspirational. I studied his bowling closely. His ability to spin the ball both ways was exceptional, and our styles are quite similar. I’ve also admired Brad Hogg’s bowling,” he noted.

He also shared his thoughts on South Africa's devastating loss in the T20 World Cup final clash against India, describing it as a painful experience.

“Losing the final was heartbreaking, especially since we came so close to winning. But we cannot change the past. Our focus is now on the future and working on overcoming our weaknesses,” he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that the Proteas are set to face the Men in Green in an upcoming white-ball and red-ball series starting on December 10.

