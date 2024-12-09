Major update on Josh Hazlewood ahead of third India Test

Australia's Josh Hazlewood raises the ball after taking five wickets against West Indies in the first Test in Adelaide on January 19, 2024. - AFP

Australia seamer Josh Hazlewood is hopeful of being fit for the upcoming third Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test against India, scheduled to start on Saturday in Brisbane.

Hazlewood has been sidelined with a side strain and missed Australia's dominant 10-wicket victory in Adelaide, which leveled the five-match series at 1-1 and boosted their hopes of qualifying for the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship Final.

The 32-year-old was put through his paces in Adelaide on Monday, with the aim of proving his fitness ahead of the upcoming Test.

He admitted that his recovery would depend on how his body responded in the next 24 hours.

"I think it'll be how I pull up in the 24 hours following it really," said Hazlewood.

"It’s just that repetitive (action) and obviously two spells make a big difference.

"Cooling down pretty much fully and then going again in the same day, and the intensity has got to be right up there as well.

"So a few boxes to tick, but it's probably the 24 hours that follow and pulling up again the next day and then thinking 'yeah, I'd be right to go again if I had to'."

If Hazlewood does regain fitness in time for the Test, it could mean a reshuffle in Australia's bowling attack.

Despite Scott Boland's impressive performance in Adelaide, where he claimed five wickets across the two innings, he may make way for Hazlewood's return to the XI.

Both bowlers are set to travel to Brisbane ahead of the Gabba Test.

Australia's record at the Gabba has been inconsistent, with two losses in their last four Tests at the venue, including a three-wicket defeat to India in their most recent encounter there.

However, the right-arm pacer remains confident that his team can adapt and continue their strong form, particularly with the return to red-ball cricket.

“We always play pretty well in Brisbane (but) the last Test was obviously pink-ball," Hazlewood noted.

"The pink-ball gets quite soft in Brisbane quite early on, with the wicket being quite hard, it doesn't have that thatch grass that we see here at Adelaide.

"So we're back to the red-ball there, which I think suits us.

"We obviously haven't won recently up there, but it's a place we like to play as it suits our guys.

"It's an experienced team, so we've all been there a lot of times.

"It's probably more just the time difference - the going from day-night and sleeping in - to your sleeping patterns, getting that adjusted and getting back on track."