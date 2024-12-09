Rutherfords' tons secure WI's win in first ODI against Bangladesh.

West Indies batter Sherfane Rutherford scored a century in the first ODI match against Bangladesh on December 8, 2024. - AFP

BASSETERRE: A stunning maiden century from Sherfane Rutherford propelled the West Indies to a thrilling five-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first ODI match at Warner Park on Sunday.

Rutherford's powerful 113 off 80 balls, which included seven fours and eight sixes, guided the West Indies to chase down Bangladesh's total of 294/6, falling just seven runs short of the highest-ever successful run chase at the venue.

The 26-year-old, playing in just his 10th ODI, was named Player of the Match for his remarkable contribution.

He joined the crease with the West Indies at 94/3, still needing 200 runs to secure victory.

Rutherford quickly found his rhythm, forging a crucial 99-run partnership for the fourth wicket with captain Shai Hope, who contributed an important 86 from 88 balls.

However, after Hope's departure, Rutherford continued his assault, adding 95 for the sixth wicket with Justin Greaves, who remained unbeaten on 41.

His aggressive knock took the West Indies to 295/5 in just 47.4 overs, clinching the win with over two overs to spare.

Speaking about his performance, Hope praised his teammate’s growth with the bat: "I think he's really improved his batting."

"We ask for consistency, we always speak about it, and he's showing that. He strikes the ball really well and the hard work is paying off in the middle. He was disappointed not to finish the game," he added.

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh opted to bat after winning the toss and made a solid start, with opener Tanzid Hasan scoring 60 and skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz contributing 74.

Mahmudullah (50 not out) and Jaker Ali (48) built a 96-run partnership for the sixth wicket, but their efforts were not enough to thwart Rutherford’s brilliance.

The hosts currently lead the three-match ODI series 1-0, with the second match scheduled to take place in Basseterre on December 10, 2024.