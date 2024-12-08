Fakhar Zaman breaks silence on fitness concerns after South Africa tour snub

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman during ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. — ICC

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan’s left-handed opener Fakhar Zaman debunked the notion of being unfit after his snub from the national squad for the upcoming all-format South Africa tour.

Fakhar, who is a part of Markhors’ squad in the ongoing Champions T20 Cup, was probed about his fitness and potential return during an interview on the sideline of his side’s campaign opener against Lions.

The left-handed batter, in response, claimed that he is fit and ready to play whenever given the chance.

"I'm fit, and that's why I'm playing, and if there is a chance, I will play. I started my career at the Champions Trophy, and I'm thankful that my performances were good and we won matches there. And in this Champions Trophy, my only effort will be to play well and win games," said Fakhar.

Fakhar was one of the most notable absentees from Pakistan’s white-ball squads for the recently-concluded white-ball tours of Australia and Zimbabwe, respectively.

Last month, Pakistan’s interim white-ball head coach Aqib Javed, when probed about Fakhar’s selection for the upcoming South Africa tour, claimed that the southpaw was having ‘some fitness problems’.

"Fakhar is a match-winner, he has performed for Pakistan for many years. He was having some fitness problems,” shared Aqib.

Javed had also shared that the national selection committee was in touch with Fakhar and he would be selected upon achieving fitness.

“We are in communication with Fakhar. Whenever he gets fit, the selection committee will definitely consider him for selection and you’ll see him [playing] in the future,” he added.

Later, reports emerged that Fakhar was among key players being considered for white-ball series against South Africa.

However, he failed to make it to the white-ball squads for the forthcoming tour and Javed, in a statement, released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), cited his fitness as the reason behind his exclusion.

“Fakhar Zaman was not considered as he is yet to regain form and match fitness,” Javed was quoted by the PCB.



For the unversed, Fakhar's last appearance for the green shirts came during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in June.