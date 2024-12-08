Dolphins’ Suleman sees Champions T20 Cup as launching pad to Pakistan call-up

An undated picture of Pakistan's emerging middle-order batter Mohammad Suleman. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: Dolphins’ middle-order batter Mohammad Suleman on Sunday, expressed his determination to earn his maiden Pakistan call-up with his performance in the ongoing Champions T20 Cup.

Suleman, in an exclusive interview to Geo News, revealed his plans to earn his maiden national team call-up by concluding this season on a stellar note.

“Look, all a player can do is perform in any condition and situation, regardless of the format, be it white-ball or red-ball,” said Suleman.

“When a player starts his cricketing career, his ultimate goal is to represent his country. My aim is the same.

“This season is going well for me and I hope to finish it on a good note and to perform in such a manner that I could secure a place in Pakistan team.”

The right-handed batter also named Younis Khan and Babar Azam as his inspirations, stating that he tries to learn building the innings by watching the two established batters.

“In starting, I followed Younis Khan a lot because of his struggle. He scored 10,000 runs in first-class and after his Babar Azam. I watch him how he builds his innings and his achievements give me an inspiration,” Suleman said.

When asked to pick one shot between Younis’s sweep shot and Babar’s cover drive, Suleman rated both of them equally, highlighting his fondness of playing the sweep shot.

“Both of these because I like to play the sweep shot as well. But Babar Azam is an all-round batter, he has such a vast variety of shots so I thrive to learn by watching him bat,” Suleman concluded.

For the unversed, Mohammad Suleman’s Dolphins had an unwanted start to their Champions T20 Cup as they suffered an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of Panthers in their campaign opener.