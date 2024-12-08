WATCH: Shahid Afridi dodges question related to Sonali Bendre

Sonali Bandre (L) and Shahid Afridi (R). -Instagram/@iamsonalibandre/@safridiofficial

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi recently addressed the long-standing rumors about his alleged relationship with Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre.

Speaking at the 17th Urdu International Conference and Karachi Festival at the Arts Council on Saturday, the 47-year-old finally responded with a smile to the speculation surrounding his personal life.

"Now I am a grandfather," Afridi quipped.

The former cricketer also shared his thoughts on his evolving family life, particularly regarding his new role as a grandfather.

"I haven't accepted myself as a grandfather yet. I will only consider myself one when I have a grandchild from my fifth daughter," he added with a chuckle.

Reflecting on his cricketing career, Afridi confessed to engaging in controversial actions, such as ball-tampering and scratching the pitch, in his earlier years.

He attempted to alter the condition of the ball by biting it during an ODI match against Australia at WACA in 2010, when the team was losing, for which he received a two-match ban.

"I shouldn't have resorted to ball-tampering or roughing up the pitch, but at the time, I did it in an attempt to win," Afridi said.

During the conversation, he supported the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) firm stance against India’s refusal to play the tournament on Pakistani soil.

"The current position of PCB on the Champions Trophy is fine. If India does not come to Pakistan, we should also avoid going there. Standing on our own feet is crucial to taking a strong position," he asserted.

"The ICC needs to decide whether it wants to promote cricket for everyone or focus on money," he added.