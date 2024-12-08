Umar-led Panthers down Dolphins to claim first win in Champions T20 Cup

Panthers' Umar Siddiq plays a shot during Champions T20 Cup match against Dolphins on December 8, 2024. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: Left-handed opener Umar Siddiq scored an unbeaten half-century to lead Panthers to a comfortable eight-wicket victory over Dolphins in the third match of the Champions T20 Cup here at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Put into bat first, the Dolphins could register 160/8 in their allotted 20 overs as none of their batters could play a big knock.

The Panthers got off to a dismal start to their innings as they were 35/3 by the end of batting powerplay.

Opening batter Mohammad Huraira was then joined by Mohammad Suleman as the duo launched recovery.

The pair could add 40 runs amid their anchoring fourth-wicket stand, which concluded with Huraira’s dismissal in the 12th over.

Huraira remained the top-scorer for the Dolphins with a cautious 37 off 32 deliveries, laced with four boundaries and a six.

Suleman was then involved in another crucial partnership for the Dolphins when he added 30 runs for the fifth wicket with Mohammad Ghazi Ghori.

Suleman scored 34 off 27 deliveries, hitting one four and two sixes.

Meanwhile, Ghori carried his bat until the final over after playing a pivotal role in bolstering the Dolphins’ total with a blazing cameo of 27 off just 16 deliveries.

Amad Butt was the pick of the bowlers for the Panthers, taking three wickets, followed by Mohammad Ibtisam with two scalps.

In response, the Panthers comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of just two wickets and 24 balls to spare, thanks to Umar’s quickfire half-century.

The opening batter top-scored for the Panthers with an unbeaten 78 off 53 deliveries, studded with eight fours and two sixes.



His match-winning knock earned him the player of the match award.

He was supported by skipper Haider Ali, who scored a brisk 46 off 28 balls with the help of five fours and two sixes.

For the Dolphins, Salman Irshad bagged two wickets.

