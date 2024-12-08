Stokes hails England's aggression in Test series win over NZ

Ben Stokes heaps praise on team's performance in historic series win. -AFP

England skipper Ben Stokes praised his team’s aggressive approach following their series win in New Zealand after 14 years at the Basin Reserve on Sunday.

The visitors dominated by winning the second Test of the three-match series by a whopping 323 runs to seal the series 2-0.

In the post-match presentation, the all-rounder reflected on the team’s achievement and explained the strategies that led to their success.

"To play the more dominant cricket over the days we have played so far," he replied when asked how this first away win in New Zealand in 16 years had been achieved.

Highlighting the turning points of the match, Stokes elaborated: "In this Test in particular, on day one, we were 43 for 4, and to be here on the winning side on day three is quite phenomenal. We got bowled out in fifty overs (54.5), but we had 270 runs on the board, which was a good score on that day-one wicket. Then, we obviously had time left with the ball to make some inroads. Scoring 270 and taking five wickets at the end of day one (New Zealand closed on 86 for 5) really set this game up."

The left-hand batter also emphasized England’s commitment to playing an attacking brand of cricket.

"We back ourselves to be able to go out there and change games. We feel there needs to be a bit of impetus put into the game, particularly with the bat.

"As a bowler, you want to be able to plonk it on a length and hit the top of off stump over and over again. But sometimes, when a batter is brave enough to take you on and knock you off your length, it's very hard to commit to still doing that."

Meanwhile, New Zealand skipper Tom Latham admitted his team struggled against England’s pressure, especially Harry Brook, who scored an unbeaten 123 in the first innings and 55 in the second.

“The way he played on day one was outstanding. He put us under pressure from ball one,” Latham said.

Coming in at No.3, Jacob Bethell contributed massive scores of 50* and 96.

Reflecting on the 21-year-old’s performance, England’s skipper said: “Beth has so much potential. He handled the challenge of Test cricket brilliantly. It was heartbreaking that he missed his first century, but he’s proven why we rate him so highly.”

With England taking an unassailable lead in the series, both teams are set to play their final match on December 14 at Seddon Park, Hamilton.