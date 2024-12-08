'Door is open,' says Rohit on Shami's return after second Test loss

Mohammed Shami has recovered from his ankle injury. -AFP

Indian captain Rohit Sharma addressed the potential return of pacer Mohammed Shami to the team for the forthcoming series of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Speaking exclusively after India’s 10-wicket defeat to Australia in the second Test in Adelaide, the top-order batter stated that the "door is very much open" for Shami.

"We are just monitoring him because while playing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he experienced some swelling in his knee, which hampers his preparation to come and play a Test match. We want to be very careful; we don’t want to bring him here only for him to pull up sore or for something else to happen," said Sharma.

"We want to be more than 100% sure with him because it has been a long time. We don’t want to put pressure on him to come here and do the job for the team. There are some professionals monitoring him, and we will take a call based on what those experts feel. They are the ones watching him every game, seeing how he pulls up after the game, after bowling four overs, or standing for 20 overs. But the door is open for him to come and play anytime," he added.

The pacer’s return to the squad has yet to be officially confirmed.

Shami, who last represented India in the ODI World Cup final in 2023 against the Aussies, underwent ankle surgery shortly afterward.

Despite the setback, the 34-year-old made a strong comeback by claiming seven wickets for Bengal in a Ranji Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh.

Additionally, he impressed in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy by taking eight wickets in 27.3 overs.

With the win, Australia leveled the series 1-1, setting the stage for an exciting third Test at the Gabba from December 14-18.