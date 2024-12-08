WTC points table after Australia thrash India in second Test

Travis Head led Australia’s fightback on Day 1 of the second BGT Test against India in Adelaide on December 7, 2024 - AFP

Australia's dominant performance in the second Test of the ongoing five-match series at Adelaide Oval has propelled them back to the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 points table.

The Kangaroos defeated India by 10 wickets on Sunday in a thrilling pink-ball Test that concluded in under three days.

Australia, who took a 157-run lead in the first innings, bowled India out for a mere 175 runs in their second innings.

The Aussies then comfortably chased down the 19-run target in just 3.2 overs without losing a wicket.

This comprehensive win sees Pat Cummins and co. reclaim the No. 1 position in the WTC standings, with a percentage of 60.71%.

India’s second straight defeat in a day-night Test in Adelaide has seen them drop to No. three in the points table, with a percentage of 57.29%.

South Africa has moved up to second place with 59.26%, and will overtake Australia if they manage to beat Sri Lanka in the ongoing second Test at St. George’s Park in Gqeberha.

England, fresh off a massive 323-run victory over New Zealand in the second Test at Basin Reserve, Wellington, is in fifth place, boasting a winning percentage of 45.24%.

The Kiwis, 2021 WTC champions, have fallen to sixth place after their heavy defeat to England.

Pakistan stands at seventh with 33.33%, having secured 10 points from 10 matches, while Bangladesh occupies eighth with 31.25% and eight points from 12 matches.

The West Indies are in ninth place, with 32 points from 11 matches, holding a winning percentage of 24.24%.

Source ESPN cricinfo - screengrab

Australia’s victory was driven by Mitchell Starc’s remarkable six-wicket haul and Pat Cummins’ five-wicket performance.

Starc’s dismissal of Rishabh Pant in the opening over of Day 3 marked the beginning of India’s downfall.

Despite a valiant effort from Nitish Rana, India’s resistance crumbled, allowing Australia to wrap up the match with ease.

Travis Head was named Player of the Match for his stunning 140 in Australia’s first innings. With the series now tied 1-1, the third Test is set for December 14-18.