PM Shehbaz expresses full confidence in PCB chief's stance for CT 2025

Mohsin Naqvi having a meeting with the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif. -AFP

LAHORE: Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met with the Federal Minister for Interior and Chairman of the PCB, Mohsin Naqvi, to discuss the latest developments regarding the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Naqvi briefed the Prime Minister on the progress of the prestigious event, which will be hosted in Pakistan.

During the meeting, Sharif expressed his admiration for Naqvi’s principled approach to the tournament.

"Your stance on the Champions Trophy is the voice of every Pakistani," said PM Sharif.

Shehbaz Sharif also expressed full confidence in Naqvi's leadership in handling the tournament's hosting matters.

"In the ICC, you represented Pakistan’s 240 million people," Shehbaz remarked.

"Pakistan’s honor comes first, and everything else follows," he added.

Naqvi reassured the Prime Minister about the PCB’s readiness to host the Champions Trophy, stating, "The PCB is fully prepared to host the Champions Trophy tournament in Pakistan."

"We want Pakistan and cricket to succeed," he declared.

Concluding the meeting on a positive note, the interior minister expressed optimism about the future, saying, "InshaAllah, good news regarding the Champions Trophy will come soon."

It is pertinent to mention that the ICC board meeting on December 7, 2024, regarding the 2025 mega-event tournament was once again postponed due to the lack of response from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

According to sources, the PCB informed the ICC that there is no point in holding any meeting until India responds to their demands regarding an expected “new formula” for hosting the mega-event.

The PCB had suggested a "fusion formula," under which neither India nor Pakistan would visit each other for ICC events over the next three years.

This suggestion arose in response to India’s decision not to travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy matches next year.

In response to India’s one-sided approach, the Pakistan board has demanded equality.

Earlier, an Indian media outlet claimed that the BCCI had agreed to the new model, which is expected to be implemented. However, the Indian board has yet to make any official statement.

Press Trust of India (PTI) reported that the Champions Trophy 2025 will be held in both Pakistan and the UAE, with India’s matches taking place in Dubai.

Meanwhile, the PCB has emphasized the need for a written guarantee from the ICC.

“The PCB wants assurance from the ICC, not the BCCI, that the hybrid model will be implemented without issues,” a source close to the negotiations said.

“Everything must be documented to avoid future complications.” According to sources, the PCB wants this arrangement to be included in the host agreement.

According to insiders, the matters are in the final stages but require clarification on India’s stance.