Australia crushes India in pink-ball Test to level series 1-1

Pat Cummins and the Australian team celebrate their victory after winning the second BGT Test against India on December 8, 2024, in Adelaide - Cricket Australia

ADELAIDE: Australia bounced back in style on Sunday, defeating India by 10 wickets in the second Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

This emphatic victory came after a stellar performance from the Australian bowlers, led by captain Pat Cummins.

India, who had shown promise in the first Test, struggled to replicate that form in the pink-ball challenge.

After a brilliant six-wicket haul from Mitchell Starc in Australia’s first innings, Cummins followed up with a five-wicket haul in the second innings, reducing India’s lead to just 18 runs.

The day began with India needing a solid partnership from Rishabh Pant and Nitish Reddy to mount any hope of a comeback.

However, Starc quickly extinguished those hopes, dismissing Pant in his very first over of the day.

Cummins continued his dominance, swiftly picking up the tail-enders as India failed to put together any resistance.

Reddy, who had looked promising with some aggressive strokes, was dismissed before reaching his maiden Test fifty, leaving India with a slim 18-run lead.

As Mohammed Siraj came in to bat, the Australian bowlers turned up the pressure with a barrage of short-pitched deliveries.

Despite an occasional boundary, Siraj was eventually dismissed by Scott Boland, giving Australia a minimal target to chase.

Australia’s openers, Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney, wasted no time in wrapping up the chase, completing the target in just 3.2 overs.

Travis Head was named Player of the Match for his brilliant 140-run knock in the first innings.

With the win, Australia leveled the series 1-1, setting the stage for an exciting third Test at the Gabba from December 14-18.