England clinches 2-0 Test series win over New Zealand

England's Chris Woakes celebrates a wicket in the 2nd Test vs. New Zealand, December 6, 2024, Wellington - AFP

WELLINGTON: England takes an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing three-match Test series by comfortably winning the second Test by 323 runs against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve.

Root’s brilliance, complemented by England's clinical bowling attack, left the Kiwis reeling despite a valiant century from Tom Blundell.

Root resumed Day three on 73 and reached his century with a reverse ramp shot, underscoring his creative dominance.

His knock, spanning 127 balls, included a brisk 100-run partnership with skipper Ben Stokes off just 79 deliveries.

England batted aggressively, adding 49 runs in 6.3 overs before declaring with a massive target of 583.

Chasing a daunting target, New Zealand faltered early. Chris Woakes removed Devon Conway for a duck in the third over, and Kane Williamson succumbed to Woakes’ consistent line and bounce, leaving New Zealand at 25/2.

Brydon Carse added to the misery with a sharp return catch to dismiss Tom Latham, reducing the hosts to 33/3.

Tom Blundell fought valiantly, capitalizing on an early drop by Jacob Bethell. His counterattacking century, laced with boundaries and two massive sixes, provided a brief respite for New Zealand.

Supported by Nathan Smith in a 97-run partnership, Blundell’s innings rekindled memories of his debut century at the same venue in 2017.

England’s bowlers kept chipping away. Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, and Ben Stokes led the charge, dismantling New Zealand’s lineup with precision.

Stokes delivered the finishing blows, dismissing the tail with his signature short-ball strategy.

Tim Southee, in his final Basin Reserve appearance, received a warm send-off from the crowd, but his departure marked the end of New Zealand’s resistance at 280 all out.

Harry Brook was named Player of the Match for his blistering 123-run knock in the first innings, followed by 55 runs in the second.

With one Test remaining, they’ll look to complete a whitewash and maintain momentum heading into their next challenges.